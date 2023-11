ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities of West Kazakhstan region have shut down all roads due to worsening weather conditions this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

"Rain and black ice blocked all roads in the region around 5:20 a.m.," the authorities said in a statement.

Sections of the Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan and Samara-Shymkent were closed in Aktobe region on Friday morning for the same reason.