Black ice closed roads in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads in East Kazakhstan region have been closed due to worsening weather conditions (rain, wind, black ice), the press service of Kazakhavtodor reported.

On December 9 due to worsening weather conditions (rain, wind, black ice) movement of trailers and semitrailers was restricted on "Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk" (967-1073 km) road section. At 5 pm deteriorating weather conditions (wind, rain, snow, ice slick) closed "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Ridder" (15-105 km) road section for all kinds of vehicles.