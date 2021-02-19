Black ice forces highways closure in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Some roads were closed down in East Kazakhstan as ice battering the region, the regional emergency situations department reports.

The Omsk-Maikapchagai (756-906 km) is closed for all vehicles due to deterioration of weather conditions, in particular, rain and black ice. The Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey (10-198 km), Omsk-Maikapchagai (587-733 km), Semey-Russian border (3-113km) highwways are also closed for all vehicles as roads are covered in ice.