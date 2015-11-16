Black ice in Petropavlovsk: More than 700 injured in less than a month (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM More than 700 residents of Petropavlovsk got traumas due to black ice in less than a month, Head of the Traumatology Department of the Municipal Hospital No.3 Valery Gribashov told Kazinform.

According to Gribashov, the number of "black ice victims" increased compared to the last year. Thus, during the period from October 18 through November 10, 2014, 581 people got injuries from slipping on ice. In 2015, in the same period this figure made 758. Black ice usually leads to ankle injuries, ligament tension, and wrist and leg fractions. In most cases it's the patients' own fault, the result of their negligent attitude towards themselves.

"Wake up earlier. Do not hurry! Do not wear slippery and new shoes. The rules are so clear, people should just observe them," added he.