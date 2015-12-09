Black ice puts Astana, Akmola region on alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm alter has been issued in the city of Astana and Akmola region again, 24.kz reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, blizzard, black ice and stiff wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is forecast for the Kazakh capital on December 9. Residents of Akmola region will be tormented by blizzard and bleak wind gusts of which may reach up to 23-28 mps. Meteorologists also warn that black ice will coat highways in the region.