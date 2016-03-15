Black ice, strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan March 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, black ice, fog and stiff wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan today.

Akmola and Kostanay regions will be hit by strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and snow drift. Black ice and fog are expected there too.

Fog will blanket Almaty region.

Fog, strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and black ice are forecast for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Gusts of wind will strike Pavlodar region as well as South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions in the daytime.

Black ice and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will cover North Kazakhstan region too. Wind speed there will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and black ice are also expected in Karaganda region.