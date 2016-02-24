Black ice threat cancels school in Petropavlovsk (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Black ice has caused school closings in Petropavlovsk today, local authorities confirmed.

Due to the black ice threat all schools in the city of Petropavlovsk were closed on February 24. Prompt measures assumed by the authorities allowed to avoid traumas among schoolchildren.

Emergency services of the city were put on alert on Tuesday night due to bad weather conditions. Six road accidents have been registered on the roads of the city over the past 24 hours.

All roads were opened on Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m.

