    17:00, 02 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Black ice warning issued for Nur-Sultan city

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has issued black ice alert for the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, black ice will cover roads both in the city and the region on Tuesday.

    Kazhydromet said in a statement that foggy and icy conditions will be observed in Akmola region on November 3. Black ice will coat roads in Nur-Sultan city as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.


    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
