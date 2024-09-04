Black Scorpion Cave: A hidden gem in Northern Borders Region

The Black Scorpion Cave, located 160 kilometers west of Rafha Governorate, is a geological marvel in the Northern Borders Region, SPA reports.

With a depth of up to 500 meters, the cave features intricate branching corridors that provide shelter for a variety of wildlife, including foxes, wolves, and hyenas, and, as discovered by the National Center for Wildlife, it used to provide shelter for cheetahs.

Photo credit: SPA

The cave's name is derived from a unique phenomenon: during a full moon on the 15th of each Hijri month, a horizontal beam of light reflects on the cave's entrance, creating the illusion of a black scorpion. This captivating sight, along with the cave's geological formations and diverse wildlife, makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers, researchers, and nature enthusiasts.

Photo credit: SPA

The nearby village of Al-Habkah, known for its abundant water wells and varied terrain, is home to several other caves. Two years ago, the National Center for Wildlife made a groundbreaking discovery: the mummified remains of 17 hunting cheetahs, a species extinct in the area for over 50 years. This significant find further highlights the region's rich ecological heritage.