Black widow migrates to northern Kazakhstan, Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karakurt (or "black widow"), which venom is reported to be 15 times stronger than a rattlesnake's, has already reached Russia.

According to zoologists, the migration is caused by global warming. This summer in Volgograd karakurt sent to intensive care units 15 people. There are victims in Orsk, Rostov and other Russian cities. Federal TV channels report on few ever seen "black widow". Black widow was for the first time ever found in the northern Kazakhstan. However, in the native habitat - the southern Kazakhstan, karakurts have already bitten 50 people. Zhaynabai Saidbayev - biologist suggests to check inside shoes that have been left outside before putting them on. This deadly spider has spread all over Kazakhstan because of the record heat wave. Moreover, Russia's population of black widow is growing even faster than in the northern parts of Kazakhstan. The fact is these spiders have a lot of enemies in steppes. However, in forests it is easier for them to hide. NOTE: The spider's female lays up to 700 eggs and consumes the male after mating. Black widows' venom is a powerful neurotoxin that paralyzes the heart and brain.