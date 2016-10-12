Blackout occurs in parts of Tokyo, some gov't buildings affected

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A temporary blackout occurred in some areas of Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon, affecting some government buildings in the Kasumigaseki district, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that power had been fully restored before 4 p.m. and the government was confirming the facts of the blackout, Kyodo reports.



Up to 350,000 households and buildings in a wide area of Tokyo including Nerima and Minato wards were affected by the power outage, which the utility said may have been caused by a fire at a facility in Niiza, near Tokyo.



Police and firefighters said smoke was detected at the facility around 2:55 p.m.



In the Kasumigaseki district, where many central government offices are located, lights went out temporarily at the Finance Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and other buildings.



Seibu Railway Co. suspended most train operations in the wake of the blackout, it said.



The utility said the problem was nearly resolved by around 4:30 p.m.



Source: Kyodo