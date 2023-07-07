Blast at chemical manufacturer in Russia’s Samara Region kills six

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Six people have been killed in an explosion at the Promsintez factory in Chapayevsk, Samara Region, emergency services told TASS on Friday, Kazinform reports.

«A blast occurred at the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk, killing six people, with another two being injured,» an emergency official said.

The emergency happened as a technical pipeline was being dismantled. No fire ensued.

Promsintez specializes in the production of explosives and chemicals.