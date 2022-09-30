Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19

KABUL .KAZINFORM A suicide attack at an education institute in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 19 people and wounded dozens, police said on Friday, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, WAM reports.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that 27 people had also been injured in the attack, revising the number of wounded down slightly from the 29 announced earlier, Reuters reported.

He said the attack took place at an education institute where an entrance exam was taking place. Schools are normally closed in Afghanistan on Fridays.

«Attacking civilian targets proves the enemy's inhuman cruelty and lack of moral standards,» he said, without specifying who they believed was behind the attack.

















Photo:AFP/Getty Images