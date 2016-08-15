EN
    08:38, 15 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Blast at Syrian crossing near Turkey kills 11, mostly rebels

    BAKU. KAZINFORM A blast at the Syrian Atme crossing with Turkey has killed 11, mostly rebels, Anadolu reported.

    Initial reports by Turkish media said a suicide bomber had infiltrated a bus carrying Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels.

    The Syrian opposition has accused ISIS in targeting the rebel army members in Atme, Al Hadath News Channel’s correspondent reported. The correspondent said the rebels were getting ready to head to the northwestern city of Aleppo where heavy clashes are taking place between FSA fighters and the Syrian army.

    Source: Trend 



    World News
