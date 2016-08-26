Blast hits police building in Cizre, Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A large car bomb has exploded outside a police building in Cizre, in south-east Turkey, killing eight policemen and injuring more than 45, reports say.

The explosion occurred at 07:00 (04:00 GMT). Pictures show a multi-storey building in ruins.

It is unclear who carried out the attack, but Turkish media blamed the banned Kurdistan Workers Party, PKK.

Cizre has been the subject of several curfews in the past few months by Turkish authorities fighting the PKK.

The UN and human rights organisations have demanded an investigation into allegations that more than 100 people were burned to death while sheltering in basements in Cizre.

The Turkish government has rejected allegations that it targeted civilians.

A string of PKK attacks have targeted Turkish security forces since a two-year ceasefire collapsed in July 2015.

Since then, military operations in the south-east and retaliatory attacks by the PKK have left hundreds of people dead.

The latest violence comes as the army reels from a huge purge following a coup attempt in July.

As well as fighting the PKK, Turkey is battling so-called Islamic State, whose militants have carried out a series of bloody attacks over the past year.

The PKK, which is banned in Turkey, launched its insurgency in 1984, alleging widespread abuse and discrimination against Kurds by Turkish authorities.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com