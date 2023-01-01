EN
    14:26, 01 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Blast inflicts casualties in Afghanistan's capital city

    KABUL. KAZINFORM A blast rocked Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, causing some casualties, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Nafi Takar said, Xinhua reports.

    «A blast took place outside the gate of a military airport this morning and unfortunately killed and injured some of our citizens,» the spokesman told Xinhua on Sunday.

    Without providing more details, he said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

    No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.


