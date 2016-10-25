Blast near Chamber of Commerce building in Antalya, Turkey, ambulances at scene

MOSCOW. KACINFORM An explosion has rocked the Turkish resort city of Antalya outside the Chamber of Commerce building, local media reported. The blast ripped through a parking lot, RT reported.

The explosion occurred at 8:50 local time, according to Hurriyet. Ambulances have been sent to the area, but there are no casualty reports so far.

A reporter from Dogan news agency present at the scene said the blast damaged buildings all over the area, adding that the police are taking “extensive security measures.”

An official of the Chamber of Commerce told Hurriyet that the explosion was similar to the type seen in terrorist attacks, but added that it was not yet confirmed by police.



