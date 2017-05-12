15:24, 12 May 2017 | GMT +6
Blast occurs in downtown Rome, no injuries reported
ROME. KAZINFORM An explosion occurred in one of the central areas of Italy's capital Rome, the ANSA agency reported on Friday, Kazinform has learned from TASS .
Initial information suggests that a homemade bomb planted between two cars went off near a post office in Aventino. The neighboring area has been cordoned off.
No injuries have been reported, the news agency said, citing police. Firefighters and police are working at the scene.