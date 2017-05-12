EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:24, 12 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Blast occurs in downtown Rome, no injuries reported

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM An explosion occurred in one of the central areas of Italy's capital Rome, the ANSA agency reported on Friday, Kazinform has learned from TASS .

    Initial information suggests that a homemade bomb planted between two cars went off near a post office in Aventino. The neighboring area has been cordoned off.

    No injuries have been reported, the news agency said, citing police. Firefighters and police are working at the scene.

     

    Tags:
    EU Incidents Europe World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!