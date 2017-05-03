09:59, 03 May 2017 | GMT +6
Blast rocks Afghan capital of Kabul near US Embassy
KABUL. KAZINFORM - A large explosion has been heard in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, witnesses reported.
A large explosion has hit Kabul, Reuters reported, citing several witnesses. The blast rocked the area near the US embassy in Afghanistan, a security official reported.
The explosion reportedly hit a convoy of foreign troops leaving at least two people killed, Sputnik reports.
The explosion was staged by a suicide attacker when the troops were driving through the Macroyan area, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.
The blast is also said to have damaged two civilian cars.
Photo: © AP Photo/ Musadeq Sadeq