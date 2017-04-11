EN
    15:44, 11 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Blast rocks Diyarbakir in Turkey

    DIYARBAKIR. KAZINFORM A large explosion near a police headquarters has rocked the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in south-eastern Turkey.

    Reports speak of at least four people injured. The city is at the heart of the conflict between the Turkish government and Kurdish separatists.

    The banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is active in the area.

    Turkey is five days away from a key referendum on granting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
    Source: BBC

    Photo: www.hurriyet.com.

