Blasts rock Kyiv TV tower near Kazakh Embassy’s building

KYIV. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine confirmed that three more buses with the nationals of Kazakhstan have left from Kyiv to Lviv, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Embassy organized the safe transportation of our nationals from Kyiv.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev told mass media that blasts rocked a TV tower in Kyiv next to the Kazakh Embassy’s premise.

Ambassador Kaletayev said the explosions rocked the Kyiv TV tower, adding that the Kazakh Embassy's building is located 800 meters from the area hit by a missile strike.

The diplomat noted that gunshots were heard at night, adding that the Kazakhstani nationals found shelter in the basement of the embassy’s building. He stressed that there are no injuries among Kazakhstanis.

Ambassador Kaletayev stressed that the staff of the embassy have no plans to evacuate for now. He vowed it will hold out till the end since there are citizens of Kazakhstan who remain in regions of Ukraine and struggle to get to the embassy in Kyiv to be repatriated to their homeland.

The Kazakhstani authorities together with the Kazakh embassies in Ukraine and Poland as well as Air Astana company have organized several repatriation flights for our nationals from Katowice, Poland.