Blatter is FIFA presidential election favourite - sources

ZURICH. KAZINFORM - Current President of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Joseph S. (Sepp) Blatter will most likely be reelected the organization's head in a vote, which will be held within the framework of the FIFA Congress in Zurich on May 29, FIFA and UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) sources told TASS on Friday.

"Joseph S. Blatter will definitely be elected FIFA president," said a FIFA source. "Most likely, it will happen in the second round, where he will be able to score some 120-130 votes." Blatter's rival is Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein. The 39-year-old prince told UEFA representatives on Thursday that he has the support of 60 FIFA members outside of Europe. UEFA President Michel Platini said for his part that 45-46 members of the European Union would support Al-Hussein at the elections. "Both are exaggerating - in reality he has no more than 50 votes from outside Europe and about 35 in the UEFA," said a FIFA source. "Blatter has strong positions in Africa and Asia that have openly supported the Swiss official. Traditionally, South America will vote for the current leader." "Perhaps the prince will get even less votes," said an UEFA source. "It is not ruled out that Blatter will win in the first round." One of the world's largest bookmakers William Hill has opened a betting line on the FIFA president elections where Blatter is an unconditional favourite: his odds are 1-11, and his rival's odds are 6-00. A FIFA source is confident that the victory in the second round will be an opportunity for Blatter's competitors to take the upper hand in the future. "It is possible that during the Congress, the British, for example, will stage a demarche. And in the future the FIFA presidential candidate, most likely, not the prince of Jordan, will advance to the forefront," the source said. All 209 FIFA members have the voting right. Despite the recent arrest of high-ranking FIFA officials, the number of delegates who will vote at the congress will not change. Despite calls to postpone the elections, or refuse to participate in them, Blatter, who is not facing any charges, remains the odds-on favourite. The current FIFA head enjoys the support of most football associations of Asia, Africa and America, TASS reports.