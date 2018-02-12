EN
    14:45, 12 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Blizzard and black ice approaching Kazakhstan on Feb 13-15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - High cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will cross the territory of Kazakhstan in the upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that snowfall and stiff winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps are forecast for some parts of the country.

    Blizzard will hit northern Kazakhstan, whereas black ice is expected on the roads in southern part of the country.

    Kazhydromet
