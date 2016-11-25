Blizzard and black ice forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, blizzard and stiff wind are forecast for northern Kazakhstan today. Other regions of the republic will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog and black ice are expected in some areas of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Blizzard will hit Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



Meteorologists predict that black ice will cover roads in Kostanay, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.