Blizzard and fog to hit some parts of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and stiff wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, November 4. Only southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Karaganda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind will reach 22-25 mps in some parts of Kyzylorda, Mangystau and Atyrau regions. Fog will descend on Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. It will be slippery in Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Blizzard may hit Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.