Blizzard and fog to linger in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of the country. However, western and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, some parts of the country will still see bleak wind, foggy conditions, ice slick, and blowing snow.



Blowing snow is forecast to hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions. Wind will gust up to 25 mps in some parts of North Kazakhstan region.



Fog will blanket Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Motorists in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda should use caution because of the icy conditions on roads.