    07:43, 23 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Blizzard and snow predicted in some regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that snowfall, bleak wind, and blizzard are forecast in northern, eastern and southern Kazakhstan on December 23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The rest of the country will be affected by an anticyclone and will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Zhambyl, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region and 15-20 mps in Pavlodar, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Turkestan region.

    Blizzard is likely to hit Pavlodar, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.


