    12:58, 27 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Blizzard and wind gusts to hit Kazakhstan in coming 3 days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls and blizzard will stay in most parts of Kazakhstan in the coming three days - on January 28-30, Kazhydromet says.

    In the coming three days, the major part of Kazakhstan will be hit by a cyclone, which will bring snow and blizzard to our country. Poor visibility and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m per s, sometimes 25-28 m per s are expected in all the territory of Kazakhstan.

    Ice slick, fog, snow slush and temperature falling are forecast in southern and south-eastern regions.

