    12:22, 09 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Blizzard brings record snowfall in NE China

    SHENYANG. KAZINFORM - A lingering blizzard since Sunday has brought record snowfall, the biggest since 1905, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local meteorological authority said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the average snowfall in the city reached 51 mm.

    Meteorological authorities in several provincial-level regions in north and northeast China have issued alerts for blizzards, as sweeping snowstorms since last weekend affected road and air traffic disrupting normal life.


