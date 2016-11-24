Blizzard expected in majority RoK regions on November 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the north, east and center of the country snow, blizzard and strong are expected with atmospheric fronts. Patches of fog are expected around the country.

In Akmola and North-Kazakhstan region there will be blizzard which may intensify in some areas. Also strong wind 15-20 m/s, with blasts 13-28 m/s, and icy conditions in daytime are expected.

Pavlodar region will be seized with blizzard too. Wind speed will increase to 15-20 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region there will be patchy fog, blizzard and wind increasing to 15-20 m/s with blasts to 25 m/s.

In Karaganda region there will be blizzard. Wind speed will increase 15-20 m/s with blasts 23 m/s.

In Kostanay region there will be patchy blizzard and icy conditions. Wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.

Foggy and icy conditions are expected in Zhambyl region.

Patchy fog is predicted in Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Atyrau regions.