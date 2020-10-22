Blizzard, fog and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On October 23 Karaganda region will brace for ice-slick and ground blizzard. High wind will gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

North Kazakhstan will face ice-slick, strong west wind. Chances of storm are high.

East Kazakhstan will wake up to foggy and slippery streets. Ground blizzard is expected locally. High wind of 15-20, 25 m/s will batter the region.

Ground frosts are forecast for Kyzylorda region. Chances of storm are high.

Ice-slick and ground blizzard will grip tomorrow Akmola region. High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the region. Chances of storm are high.