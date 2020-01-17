EN
    15:38, 17 January 2020

    Blizzard, fog and wind heading to N Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blowing snow, fog and stiff wind are in store for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard and fog will hit North Kazakhstan region on January 18. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region as well.

    Blizzard is likely to hit the city of Petropavlovsk on January 18. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
