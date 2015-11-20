Blizzard, gusty wind to torment Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow showers, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and gusty wind will take hold of Kazakhstan today, November 20.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service, Karaganda, Atyrau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will be battered by wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Fog will descend on Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau and Karaganda regions. Ground blizzard is expected in Akmola and Karaganda regions. Black ice is forecast for Karaganda and Atyrau regions.