    07:41, 20 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Blizzard, ice-slick and wind to batter Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for today, December 20. Fog, high wind, ground blizzard, ice-slick are expected to hit today locally.

    Zhambyl region is to brace for fog, high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s, ground blizzard and ice-slick. Fog is expected in Almaty region.

    Ground blizzard, fog, high wind of 15-20 m/s are to sweep through Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau regions are to face fog, ice-slick on roads, high wind.

    High wind and ice-slick are expected today in Kyzylorda regions with strong wind locally.

    Fog is to blanket East Kazakhstan.


