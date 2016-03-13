EN
    09:43, 13 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Blizzard, ice slick, fog forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blizzard, ice slick, fog expected on the entire territory of Kazakhstan on Sunday, "Kazhydromet" RSE reported.

    Fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in most parts of the country.

    Strong wind of 20-25 mps is forecast for the area of Alakol lakes, Almaty region.

    Fog will blanket Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Kyzylorda region.

    Foggy weather is forecast for Mangystau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau oblasts.

    Blowing snow, fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan regions.

