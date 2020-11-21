EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 21 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Blizzard in store for southern parts of Kazakhstan Nov 21

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional fog, strong wind as well as blizzard in the south are predicted for the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather forecaster, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions are to brace for occasional fog, 15-20mps wind. Blizzards are also predicted for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

    Strong wind at 17-22mps is to hit locally Mangistau region.

    Fog is to blanket some areas of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!