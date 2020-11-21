Blizzard in store for southern parts of Kazakhstan Nov 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional fog, strong wind as well as blizzard in the south are predicted for the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the national weather forecaster, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions are to brace for occasional fog, 15-20mps wind. Blizzards are also predicted for Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Strong wind at 17-22mps is to hit locally Mangistau region.

Fog is to blanket some areas of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.