    04:13, 21 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Blizzard shut down roads in Aktobe region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A number of roads have been closed in Aktobe region due to bad weather conditions (snow, blizzard, ice slick, poor visibility).

    Bad weather conditions have restricted vehicular traffic on the following roads: "Northern Bypass" (0-39 km, Aktobe); "Samara - Shymkent" (773-965 km); "Aktobe-Orsk" (16-135 km), "Donskoye - Badamsha" (17-76 km); "Aktobe - Rodnikovka - Martuk" (10-74 km); "Habda-Martuk" (0-50 km) for all types of vehicles, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergency Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Aktobe region
