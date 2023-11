ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Kostanay region due to worsening weather conditions (storm, reduced visibility) closed traffic on the section of the highway "Denisovka Zhitikara-Myuktykol" (82-174 km) for all types of vehicles, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for Emergency Situations.

As Kazinform earlier reported, bad weather conditions have closed highways in Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions of the country.