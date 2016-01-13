Blizzard shut down roads in seven regions of Kazakhstan
(Astana)
"Astana-Karaganda" highway has been closed for all types of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility).
(Akmola region)
"Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1275-1353 km) section of road is closed for all kinds of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions (lack of visibility, snowstorm).
(Aktobe region)
Snowstorm has shut down road "Khromtau-Badamsha" (0-45 km) for all types of vehicles.
(East Kazakhstan region)
Deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility) have shut down vehicular traffic on the following roads:
- "Ayagoz-Sentry" (0-100 km);
- "Kurchum-Kalzhyr" (0-131 km).
(Karaganda region)
Blizzard has restricted vehicular traffic on all highways of the region.
(Kyzylorda Region)
Worsening weather conditions (rain) has closed "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar-Uspenka-Russian Federation" (12-216 km) section of road for all types of vehicles.
(Pavlodar region)
Snowstorm (poor visibility) shut down the following roads:
- "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (1135-1206 km);
- "Kalkaman-Maykayn-Bayanauyl Umutker-Ulyanovsk" (138-231 km).