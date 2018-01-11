EN
    09:58, 11 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Blizzard shuts down Astana airport

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Airport has temporarily shut down operations amid dangerous blizzard that hit the Kazakh capital earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee. 

    "The Astana International Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport has temporarily shut down operations until 13:00 p.m. Astana time as blizzard continues to unfold. Passengers are highly recommended to check their flights' status at the airport's call center," the Committee said in a statement.

    The monster blizzard have already caused school and college closings across Astana.

    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan
