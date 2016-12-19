EN
    13:17, 19 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Blizzard shuts down Astana-Shchuchinsk motorway

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A motorway linking the Kazakh capital Astana with Shchuchinsk has been closed due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "A section of the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway (Astana-Shchuchinsk) was shut down for all types of transport at 11:00 a.m. due to blizzard," the committee said in a statement.

    Astana Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
