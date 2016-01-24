EN
    12:43, 24 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Blizzard shuts down roads in three regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in three regions of Kazakhstan were forced to close roads due to bad weather conditions.

    Blowing snow shut down a section of Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Karaganda region on Sunday morning.
    A section of the Ucharal-Dostyk highway was closed in Almaty region on Saturday night due to strong wind, blizzard and poor visibility.
    A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Akmola region was shut down on Saturday afternoon due to blowing snow and poor visibility.

