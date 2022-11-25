Blizzard shuts down Usharal-Dostyk highway in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Road traffic restrictions have been imposed on the Usharal-Dostyk highway for the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform has learned from JSC KazAvtoZhol.

According to a press release, due to bad weather conditions (blizzard, poor visibility), Koktuma-Dostyk section of the Usharal-Dostyk highway in Zhetysu region has been closed since 8:30 am today for all types of vehicles.