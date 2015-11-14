Blizzard, strong wind forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on November 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Precipitation, mostly snow, blizzard, fog, ice slick and strong wind will rule the day in most regions of the country on November 14, Kazhydromet informs.

Strong wind and fog at night and during the day in spots are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog, ice slick and strong wind are expected in Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions.

Blizzard and strong wind are forecast for Akmola and Pavlodar regions.

North Kazakhstan region will have strong wind, blizzard and fog today.

Ice slick and strong wind are expected in Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

Fog, ice slick and strong wind are expected in West and East Kazakhstan regions.

Mangystau region will have strong wind during the day.

Ice slick and fog in spots are forecast for South Kazakhstan region.

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in Almaty region as well.