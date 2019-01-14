Blizzard, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on January 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan. Patchy fog, ice slick, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform reports.

In Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second and blizzard are expected. Besides, it will be foggy in North Kazakhstan region.



The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.

Almaty region will see patches of fog. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps, sometimes with 25 mps gusts.

In Kyzylorda region, patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong winds are expected.



In Kostanay region, there will be a snowstorm accompanied by a 15-20 mps wind.



As for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, there will be patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind.



Patchy fog is also predicted in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. In addition, the roads will be icy in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.