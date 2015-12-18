Blizzard, strong wind to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fog, ice slick, strong winds and blizzard are expected in Kazakhstan December 18, Emergency Committee reported.

Snowstorm, strong winds of 15-20 mps, fog and ice slick are forecast for Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda regions. Foggy weather, strong wind of 15-20 mps, snow storm is expected in Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions of the country. Wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps with gusts of 25 mps in East Kazakhstan region. Snow storm, black ice, strong winds up to 17-22 mps are predicted for Atyrau region. Strong winds of 15-20 mps will rule the day in North Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Kyzylorda region. In Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region strong wind of 20-25 mps with gusts of more than 30 mps is expected. Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan region. Fog, black ice, strong winds of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps are forecast for Zhambyl region.