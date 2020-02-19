EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 19 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Blizzard to persist in 2 regions of Kazakhstan Feb 20

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued blizzard alert for two regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 and 23-28 mps are forecast for Akmola region on February 20.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kokshetau city.

    Blizzard, fog and black ice are in store for Kostanay region on February 20. Southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps at daytime and 23-28 mps at night is expected there.

    Kostanay will see blizzard at night and early in the morning. Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the city.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!