Blizzard to strike most regions of Kazakhstan Jan 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with frontal type precipitation (snow) is expected in most regions of the country on Saturday. Some regions will be hit by blizzards and gusting winds. Black ice and fog are forecast as well, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Gusting wind up to 15-20mps (sometimes reaching 23-28mps) and blizzards will strike North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Foggy and windy weather (15-20mps) are predicted for Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. Ice slick is expected in Kyzylorda region as well.



Fog will blanket Zhambyl region with wind speed to reach 15-20mps in the daytime.



Nighttime fog is expected in Almaty region. Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol will increase to 15-20mps.



Ground blizzard and strong wind are forecast in the daytime in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.



Ground blizzard, nighttime fog and gusting wind (up to 25mps in Zharma district) are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.



Western regions of the country will see foggy weather today with ground blizzard to hit West Kazakhstan region and black ice in Atyrau region.



Gusts of wind in Kostanay region will increase to 15-20mps. Fog and snowstorm are forecast at night.



Fog will descend in Turkestan region too.