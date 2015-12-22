Blizzard warning declared in Karaganda rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 23-26 December a blizzard warning is declared in Karaganda region, Kazinform refers to the regional Emergency Department.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet" December 23 on the territory of Karaganda region blizzard, south-west wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 23 mps is expected. Wet snow, blizzard, black ice is predicted for the region in December 24-26. Citizens have been told to get off the roads once the heavy snow starts falling, and stay at home until the storm subsides.