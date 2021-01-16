EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:34, 16 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Blizzard warning issued for Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Blizzard is likely to hit the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    According to the emergencies department of the city, Kazakhstani meteorologists predicted blizzard for the main city of Kazakhstan on January 17. Gusts of westerly-southwesterly wind may reach up to 15-20 mps.

    Earlier Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, issued blizzard alert for Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions. Blizzard is forecast to pound those regions today, January 16.


    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!